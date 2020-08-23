Jalen Ramsey Reacts To The Ravens Cutting Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas’ tenure with the Baltimore Ravens is over after one season. He was released today after getting into a physical altercation with a teammate.

The 31-year-old Thomas has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL for some time now. For years, he was the top safety in the game.

Jalen Ramsey, another topflight DB, has a connection to Thomas. Both are repped by agent David Mulugheta, and the two have become close. This afternoon, Ramsey reacted to the news of Thomas’ release and sent a message of encouragement to the seven-time Pro Bowler.

“I know all situations can be different, but this is tough.. I KNOW that @Earl_Thomas is a elite player, but more importantly he has always been a good man to me & my family,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter. “It’s been nothing but love and positive energy from the day we met. Nothing but respect for E.

“I know he’ll land on his feet and make whatever team that lands him better and happy they made that choice.”

Right now, the Dallas Cowboys are regarded as the top contender to sign Thomas. The Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and others have also been mentioned.

While Thomas might be exiting his prime, he’s still one of the best in the business. Whoever signs him will be getting a guy with plenty left in the tank.