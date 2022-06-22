Jalen Ramsey Reportedly Underwent Offseason Surgery This Week

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself wearing a sling. It confirmed the reports that he had shoulder surgery.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ramsey played last season with tears in both shoulders. And yet, he played in all but one game during the regular season.

The good news for the Rams is their All-Pro cornerback should be ready before the start of the 2022 season. That's because this surgery was labeled as "precautionary and minor."

While on The Pivot Podcast earlier this year, Ramsey revealed that he played with two sprained AC joints.

Despite dealing with significant pain in his shoulders, Ramsey had 77 total tackles, 16 passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 2021.

Perhaps we'll see Ramsey build off that success this fall.

The Rams will start the regular season at home against the Buffalo Bills.