Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the better of Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf in his team’s win yesterday. And you can bet that the outspoken corner was happy to talk about it.

Speaking to the media after the Rams’ 23-17 win over Seattle, Ramsey said he spoke to Metcalf a little after the game. Putting on his most humble face, Ramsey complimented Metcalf’s talent and said he looks forward to facing him again in the future.

“Obviously that was the matchup that a lot of people were talking about. I tried to downplay it during the week,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t want to give nothing away, but I followed him a good bit of the game. I think he’s an undeniable talent, I told him after the game that I look forward to these matchups for years and years to come… But I didn’t want to just make it about us. I knew I was going to hold down what I had to hold down, but honestly, look at the other guys in the secondary. They held it down, as well.”

Jalen Ramsey was the humble one off the field, but he made to sure humble Metcalf on the field. Ramsey held the Seahawks star wide receiver to just two catches for 28 yards, both of which came in zone coverage rather than man-to-man.

Some postgame quotes from Jalen Ramsey here after shutting down DK Metcalf. He told DK after the game, “I look forward to these matchups for years and years to come.” https://t.co/HrUoSFdhRW — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 16, 2020

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. DK Metcalf is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s top wideouts – or at the very least, the top target of one of its best QBs in Russell Wilson.

We’re going to see these two star players face off again in Week 16 when the Seahawks welcome the Rams to town.

Given how Ramsey got the better of Metcalf the first time, he’s going to need to bring a lot more on December 27.