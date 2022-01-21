Jalen Ramsey Sends Clear Message Before Rematch With Buccaneers

Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams were the first team in the NFL to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. And he hopes to be the last this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Ramsey made it clear that the team is preparing to the best of their abilities. On a personal level, he welcomes the challenge and says he’s been studying film nonstop.

“It’s just covering different body types,” Ramsey said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s a little bit different of a feel, I guess you would say, that’s probably it… Film study has to be elite this week to make sure that I know exactly kind of what route concepts I’ll get with other guys and how I should play it, and how I should be on the same page with my safeties and the rest of the secondary. You know how I feel about challenges: I welcome them, and I’m excited for that challenge however many times that may or may not happen.”

Ramsey had eight tackles in the Rams’ 34-24 win over the Buccaneers in Week 3. He went on to make his fifth-straight Pro Bowl and third First-Team All-Pro selection.

Playoff Opportunity❕

ALL GLORY TO GOD❕

THANK YOU JESUS❕ pic.twitter.com/cfy67YM7JG — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 17, 2022

There’s no denying that Jalen Ramsey has made a big impact for the Rams since joining them in 2019. Since adding him to the fold, their defense has enjoyed the best rankings of the Sean McVay era.

Last year the Rams had the NFL’s No. 1 defense, but were ultimately beaten by the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

While the Rams don’t have a top defense this year, their offense is much improved. Maybe that will be the difference against the Buccaneers.

Will Ramsey and the Rams emerge victorious this weekend?