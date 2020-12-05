Jalen Ramsey Shares Honest Admission On DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins had some great head-to-head battles during their time in the AFC South. They’ll meet again this weekend, but this time around they’re in the NFC West.

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars shipped Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for multiple first-round picks. Fast forward to the offseason, and Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in arguably the heist of the decade.

The Texans’ decision to ship out Hopkins was so puzzling that Ramsey said he actually “felt bad” for Deshaun Watson.

It’s rare that an NFL player shows sympathy for a former rival, but this was an exception. Houston legitimately traded away its superstar wideout for a mediocre trade package that won’t help its franchise quarterback on the field. That’s as bad of a trade as we’ll see in a long time.

Ramsey also shared his thoughts on his battles with Hopkins. He’s usually critical of his opponents, but there is a certain level of mutual respect between these competitors.

“We both have grown and developed our skill set,” Ramsey said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Each time you get a handle on some things and you catch on to some things. It’s what he’s done and it’s what I’ve done as well.”

In seven games against Ramsey and the Jaguars, Hopkins had three touchdown receptions. This rivalry hasn’t been one-sided though, as Ramsey has broken up 11 passes intended for Hopkins.

The NFL world will get to see Hopkins and Ramseys square off twice in the next five weeks.

Who do you think will have the upper hand this season: DeAndre Hopkins or Jalen Ramsey?