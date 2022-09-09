Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

"We got our ass beat," Ramsey said.

Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed six catches on seven targets as the nearest defender for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The worst moment of the game for Ramsey came in the fourth quarter. Stefon Diggs beat him down the field for a long touchdown.

The Rams went with a zone-heavy scheme for their season opener. Ramsey is hopeful the coaching staff will make some changes for their Week 2 matchup.

"They were really attacking our little zones, like our soft spots in our zones," Ramsey said, via NFL.com. "Obviously we've gotta watch the film, but I'm sure we all would've liked to play man a little bit more. I feel like we kind of had a mentality like, 'bend, don't break' a lot, because they were driving the ball but they weren't scoring, like, we were getting turnovers, interceptions, whatever it was."

The Rams will try to bounce back next Sunday when they face the Atlanta Falcons.