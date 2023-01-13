Look: Jalen Ramsey's End Of Season Post Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With the Rams' title defense officially over, Jalen Ramsey hopped on Twitter to offer some brief comments on this season.

Instead of providing the Rams' fan base with some hope for the future, Ramsey posted a cryptic message.

Ramsey tweeted, "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!"

This has NFL fans wondering if Ramsey will be playing elsewhere next season.

Ramsey is under contract through the 2025 season. His base salary for 2023 is currently set at $18 million.

While this does sound like a potential farewell post for Ramsey, it's possible that we're reading too much into this.

That being said, if this past Sunday's game was the final time Ramsey suits up for the Rams, he definitely went out with a bang. He had two interceptions against the Seahawks.

Ramsey finished this season with 88 combined tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.