Jalen Ramsey’s Response To Deshaun Watson Question Is Going Viral

There might not be a player in the NFL lobbying for Deshaun Watson more than Jalen Ramsey. The All-Pro cornerback has made it known that he wants the Houston Texans quarterback on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster for the 2021 season.

Watson officially requested a trade from the Texans this week. More than half the league should be interested in the former first-round pick. Not only is he incredibly young at 25 years old, he’s already under contract through the 2025 season.

Betting odds currently list the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets as the favorites to land Watson in a trade. However, Ramsey believes the Pro Bowl quarterback is destined for Los Angeles.

During an appearance on the NFL’s Pro Bowl Verzuz, Ramsey made it sound like Watson will be traded to the Rams. Of course, it’s not actually a done deal. It’s fascinating to see how persistent he is in recruiting the Clemson product, though.

“Y’all know where he’s going to be next year,” Ramsey told Deion Sanders. “Come on now. You see the basketball court. We ready to hoop. L.A.”

DeAndre Hopkins sat down on the Pro Bowl Verzuz and said DeShaun Watson is an 'Ex-Texan" and Jalen Ramsey responded with "Yall know where he's going"

The Rams don’t really have the draft capital or money to acquire Watson, but never say never in the NFL.

It’s becoming very apparent that Los Angeles is running out of patience with Jared Goff. If the front office can move off his contract and land Watson in the process, it’d be the move of the century for general manager Les Snead.

