Jamal Adams Shares What John Wolford Said After Big Hit

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford’s postseason debut on Saturday was marred by injury. The fill-in starter left the game after taking a big hit from Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Wolford, who was starting in place of a banged-up Jared Goff, was hurt after being drilled by Adams on a first-half scramble. The former Wake Forest quarterback ducked his head as he went to the turf, and Adams hit him up high.

Wolford was taken to the hospital during the game as a precautionary measure, but thankfully did not suffer any serious injuries. After the game, Adams made it clear he had no intention of hurting Wolford and shared what the quarterback had to say after the play.

“[He said] ‘I know you were just playing football and you didn’t mean anything,'” Adams said.

Jamal Adams said he talked to John Wolford on Rams QB’s way to locker room with neck injury, and is praying for him. Said Wolford told him “I know you were just playing football and you didn’t mean anything.” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/KqmxhtbCxn — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 10, 2021

Wolford completed 3-of-6 passes for 29 yards before exiting the game. Goff, who is battling back from thumb surgery, came in to hit on 9-of-19 passes for 155 yards and a score in the Rams’ 30-20 win.

As it turns out, the Rams’ quarterbacks aren’t the only ones playing hurt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams himself played yesterday with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.

He could also need procedures done on his right shoulder and left hand.

Seahawks’ S Jamal Adams played Saturday’s game vs. the Rams with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require off-season surgery. But Adams has other issues. His right shoulder also might need surgery. And Adams plans to have surgery to the fingers on his left hand. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

With the victory, the Rams move on to play the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in next week’s NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winners last night over the Washington Football Team, will face the winner of today’s Saints-Bears game in the other NFC semifinal.