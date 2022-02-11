Ja’Marr Chase Has A Bold Message For The Rams

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is confident his offensive line can handle Aaron Donald.

Donald has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since he entered the league and even though the Bengals don’t have a good line, Chase still thinks those guys can get it done.

“Everyone knows who Aaron Donald is,” Chase said. “He’s a monster. We’re gonna let our helmets and shoulder pads do the talking.”

Donald finished third among defensive players on Thursday night for the league’s Defensive Player Of the Year award. He got three votes after Micah Parsons had five, while T.J. Watt won the award for the first time.

He finished the regular season with 84 total tackles (38 solo), plus 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

In this postseason, Donald has nine total tackles (three solo) along with 1.5 sacks.

If the Bengals line can give quarterback Joe Burrow time and shut down Donald, they’ll have a great chance at winning their first Super Bowl since 1988.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.