Jared Goff Has Honest Response To Being Traded By Rams

Over the weekend, Jared Goff learned he was no longer going to be the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.

After being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Goff served as the team’s starter. That run came to an end when the Rams traded Goff, two first-round picks and a third round pick to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

In the days since the trade, Goff has given a number of honest reactions. On Tuesday night, he revealed he learned about the trade just moments after it happened.

“When you first hear it, it’s difficult, it’s disappointing,” he said. “But you get so excited that you get a fresh start. You get to be somewhere you’re believed in. That clearly wasn’t the case here anymore, and when that happened, I don’t know.”

Here’s more, via Los Angeles Times:

“It’s disappointing and unfortunate the way it ended, but there were so many great times and so many great wins, so many great memories in practice, the locker room, in meetings. That stuff will last me forever.”

Goff helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season. However, just two years later, his welcome in Los Angeles ran out and now he’ll packs his bags for Detroit.

The former No. 1 overall pick said he welcomes the challenge and looks forward to getting started with the Lions.