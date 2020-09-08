Jared Goff Has Honest Take On Disappointing 2019 Season

After making back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances and leading his team to the Super Bowl, Jared Goff seemed like he was on the verge of taking a leap toward elite status heading into the 2019 season.

Instead, the Los Angeles Rams signal caller took a step backward, along with his squad. Goff set a career-high in pass attempts with 626 but saw his numbers decline in every other major category.

Meanwhile, the Rams slipped from 13-3 to 9-7 and missed the playoffs. Now, with the 2020 season on the horizon, there are some pundits who think the team is trending downward as the rest of the NFC West ascends.

It will largely be on Goff to perform well in order to keep the Rams in playoff contention this fall. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick thinks he can learn from the mistakes of the past in order to improve in 2020.

Goff recently told NFL.com’s Mike Silver that last season was like “a punch in the face.”