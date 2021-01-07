Rams Announce Jared Goff’s Official Status For Saturday

The Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday. L.A. enters the playoffs with some serious injury concerns, including quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff missed the team’s Week 17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford stepped in and played relatively well, completing 22-of-38 passes for 231 and an interception, adding 56 yards on the ground in the 18-7 win.

The Seahawks will pose a much bigger threat to the Rams. The two NFC West teams split the regular season series, with each winning its home game. Goff was held to 234 yards and an interception in the 20-9 loss at Seattle back on Dec. 27.

There have been very open questions about Goff’s ceiling in the years after the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC title and run to the Super Bowl. Still, the team has to desperately hope he can go on Saturday. He is officially listed as questionable with his right thumb injury, which was suffered in that last game against the Seahawks.

#LARams QB Jared Goff officially questionable for Saturday’s game vs #Seahawks Full status report for both teams👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/yH3rRhy3lY — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 7, 2021

On the season, Jared Goff has completed a career-high 67-percent of his throws, for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 15 games. The team is 9-6 in his 15 starts this year.

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in the game. Seattle finished with the three-seed in the NFC, behind only the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Saturday’s Wild Card Game kicks off at 4:40 p.m. ET.

