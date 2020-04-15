The Los Angeles Rams had a few tough decisions to make this offseason, as the front office released Pro Bowl players in Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. They played an integral part in the team’s run to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season.

Gurley was a fan favorite in Los Angeles. He finished the 2018 season with 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns. Due to a knee injury, his production dropped off by a large margin in 2019.

In order to save a large sum of money in future years, the Rams released Gurley. Shortly after hitting the open market, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on losing Gurley, who was more than just a playmaker for the team. He’ll eventually move on, but it was a tough pill to swallow for Goff.

From ProFootballTalk:

“It’s tough to lose friends,” Goff said, via video from the team. “I think it’s always super tough to lose friends and teammates, and that’s part of the business. I’m in year five now and kind of getting [used to it], but at the same time, me and Brandin and me and Todd are extremely close and always will be. So it is tough from that standpoint, losing those guys. I understand there’s a business in this game and those two guys understand that as well, and that was a decision made. Whatever the decision is, we move forward. It’s hard definitely, just from a friends’ standpoint to lose those guys with different teams.”

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business. Players understand that and do their best to cope with that reality, yet that doesn’t mean it makes things easier.

Goff has a lot of pressure on his shoulders heading into the 2020 season.

The Rams have been tied against the cap ever since signing Goff to a massive extension. It’s imperative that he proves he’s worth the investment.