Jared Goff Reacts To Sean McVay’s Blunt Criticism

After scoring wins over the vaunted Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jared Goff, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams fell back down to earth in a 23-20 loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. McVay was not exactly gushing about his QB’s performance in the game, which Goff addressed on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Goff was asked about McVay’s comments on his ball security issues. He acknowledged that it has been a problem and pledged to get better at protecting the football.

“If he was lying, I’d feel differently about it,” Goff said. “He’s absolutely right and I’m a big boy. I can handle it. We have a great relationship and I’m accountable for myself. I need to be better than that. I need to take care of the football and he’s absolutely right and I will. I have done that for majority of my entire football career and will continue to take care of the football better.”

Goff has 10 interceptions and seven fumbles on the season through 11 games. While not quite on pace for his worst years in either category, he’s still struggling to regain the form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Jared Goff and the Rams are 7-4 and one game behind Seattle, who they play again in four weeks. Three of their final five games will be against NFC West rivals, with games against the Patriots and Jets sandwiched in between.

If the Rams want to return to the playoffs in a stacked NFC – let alone win the division – the turnovers have to stop.

Goff’s response to Sean McVay’s challenge could what he needs to get his head in the game. We’ll see if he matches his words with his play on the field this weekend.

The Rams play the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday. The game will be aired on FOX.