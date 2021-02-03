Jared Goff Shares Heartfelt Message After Rams Trade

It’s often hard to say goodbye, but Jared Goff found the right words this Wednesday to close the chapter on his career with the Los Angeles Rams.

Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions over the weekend in a blockbuster trade that could shake up the entire landscape of the NFL. In return for Goff and multiple draft picks, the Rams are receiving Matthew Stafford.

Just the thought of being replaced by Stafford most likely stings, yet Goff had a classy message for the Rams this afternoon. He thanked the franchise and its fan base for providing some of the best moments of his career.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” Goff wrote. “This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday – I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“To the fans, thank you for the relentless support through all the ups and downs – it has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, it’s been an honor to represent the city of L.A. With that said, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter and I am ready to attack this new opportunity that lies ahead. Detroit, here I come.”

There will be plenty of players on the Rams’ roster that’ll miss Goff next season, but none more than Cooper Kupp. The talented wideout penned a heartfelt message for his former quarterback on Instagram.

“More than anything, just going to miss the time between! A lot of growth personally and as football players preparing to step on the field together each week. I wish you nothing but success in Detroit—we’ll always be pulling for you.”

A change of scenery could do wonders for Goff, who is only just 26 years old. However, it won’t be easy getting over the city of Los Angeles.