Jared Goff Has Telling Reaction To Idea Of Shortened Preseason

If the NFL decides to shorten its preseason this year, Jared Goff would not be upset with that decision. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback shared his thoughts on that idea this afternoon.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that a shortened preseason could be in play. Cutting the preseason from four games down to two would give players a longer “ramp-up” period and provide medical experts more time to finalize game-day protocols for testing.

When asked about a potentially shortened preseason this year, Goff told the media “Great. I think that’s how it should be.”

Goff also said Rams head coach Sean McVay would probably keep his preseason philosophies the same even if the preseason gets cut down to two games. This means none of the starters for the Rams would see any action until the regular season.

Starting in 2021, the NFL will only have three preseason games each year. It wouldn’t hurt for the league to experiment with an even shorter preseason this summer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all 32 teams have lost valuable time to prepare for the 2020 season. Giving each team an extra two weeks to prepare would be a nice gesture.

The major issue with only two preseason games is that players on the bubble would not have enough time to make a name for themselves. However, that might be a risk the NFL has to take.

