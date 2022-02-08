Jared Goff Shares True Feelings On Rams, Super Bowl

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a pair of first-round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. That ended up being the right move considering the Rams will be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

With Super Bowl LIII less than a week away, Goff sat down with Mike Silver of Bally Sports to talk about his former team’s playoff run and much more.

During this interview, Goff admit that he feels like he’s missing out when it comes to watching the Rams’ postseason run. However, he’s happy for his former teammates.

“Most of all, I’m happy for those guys because I know how hard they’ve worked, and they deserve it,” Goff told Bally Sports. “Of course, as a human, you feel like you can be missing out at times. But I think about, if I was in that situation, how would they feel about me? They’d be equally as thrilled for me.

“It’s something that you wish you could be a part of in your own right with the Lions, but we’re not right now — and watching them do it is just another part of the journey.”

Yeah…you read that right. @MikeSilver sat down with the former Rams QB to chat about his replacement, his former squad's upcoming Super Bowl appearance, and his expectations for the Detroit Lions. 🔗 https://t.co/f3ZVQXFp1h pic.twitter.com/0M7w2spHcd — Bally Sports (@BallySports) February 8, 2022

Goff had success with the Rams, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season.

In his first season with the Lions, Goff had 3,245 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s under contract through the 2024 season.