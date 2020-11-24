The Spun

Jared Goff Sums Up Rams’ Mindset After Beating Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-24.

The Rams defense put together a stellar effort against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Los Angeles forced two interceptions from Brady en route to the win.

While the defense took care of business, so too, did quarterback Jared Goff. Up against one of the best defenses in the league, the former No. 1 overall pick racked up 376 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Following the game, reporters asked Goff how good the Rams could be as they fight for a playoff spot. He made it clear the Rams’ potential knows no bounds.

“We can be as good as we want to be, honestly. We’ve got it all in front of us. Everything is there for us to take,” Goff said after the game.

The Rams have won two straight games against two of the toughest teams in the NFC. Los Angeles took down Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks last weekend before Monday night’s win over Tampa Bay.

With the two-game winning streak, the Rams have placed themselves right in the thick of the NFC playoff race. Los Angeles currently sits atop the NFC West, with the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals hot on the Rams’ heels.

Next up for Jared Goff and company is a tough divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.


