Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Featured On ‘Hard Knocks’

Last week, HBO’s Hard Knocks made its return to television sets around the country, signaling football is near.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are the subject of this season’s show. In the first episode, the series focused on both teams making their returns to training camp amid the pandemic.

The second episode, though, focused more on the players and their personalities on and off the field. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was the subject of a portion of the show on Tuesday night.

A preview for the show showed what he’s done with his back yard. He turned a part of the yard into a chipping green.

“I had this land down here that was unused. I was going to do a basketball court … but there’s obviously risk of injury with that. I just didn’t see myself going down there, play basketball [as] much, I was like, ‘What can I do that kind of ties in the whole house together,’ and I think it works,” Goff said.

The preview also featured Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper.

Harper is a model and actress, and appears to have a pretty solid golf swing as well. The couple has been together since at least last year, but are rumored to have started dating in 2018.

Harper will be cheering the Rams on this season, hopefully with a better result on the field than in 2019.

Can Goff lead his team back to the Super Bowl?