Jay Glazer Explains His Controversial ‘Big National News’ Drop

Jay Glazer is as good as it gets when it comes to NFL insiders. While he may not break news at the same rate as Adam Schefter or some others, he gets giant scoops that others don’t. It is rare to see him under fire, but that has been the case this work.

On Tuesday night, Glazer appeared on FOX Sports Radio, and teased “big national news.” He was hoping to bring viewers to his show FOX Football Now on FS1 the following night. While technically he was right, with a 24 hour period of promotion, people expected much splashier news than what came, even after he took to Twitter to clarify that it wasn’t transactional in nature.

On the show, he played a previously recorded interview with Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, revealing him as the first NFL player to contract COVID-19. Obviously, this is a big deal. However, the sports world has had its share of athletes come down with the coronavirus. The NBA has had numerous true star players with it, including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert.

Glazer has taken serious heat for the announcement. Many have criticized him for the build-up, with some arguing that it was disrespectful to Allen to do so. Others are just starved for big news, and speculation earlier in the day that Odell Beckham Jr. could be traded certainly didn’t help. Today, he went on The Rich Eisen Show to clarify what happened.

.@JayGlazer explains his "breaking news" and why he waited for FOX Football Now to divulge a #Rams player testing positive for Covid-19: pic.twitter.com/mwwMDiNoEZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 16, 2020

In short, Jay Glazer says that the misunderstanding was rooted in the context of the radio show appearance where he first teased the news. The hosts were joking around when he went to plug the show, so when he said “serious national news,” his emphasis was on the “serious” part out of respect for Allen.

They didn’t seem to fully understand what was going on because they weren’t privy to the news ahead of time, so Jason Smith put out this tweet, which reads much differently in this context.

WHOA. From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I am breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding around.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

Jay Glazer, on why he waited on the news rather than put it out on Twitter or another medium earlier during the Eisen interview:

“I work for FOX. I don’t work for Twitter. If I can say something on FOX NFL Sunday, that’s my job. Or whatever show I’m doing. “Here’s where the confusion turned out. I’m on FOX Sports Radio, the guys are joking around, and I’m trying to tell them what’s on the show (FOX Football Now on FS1)… So the guys are joking around, and I’m like ‘No, guys, I have something serious tomorrow, serious national news is going to break.’ And I’m just trying to get them not to laugh, because they don’t know what it is… Well they just took that part and put it out there.” “I go to sleep, and I wake up yesterday morning. Literally, 200 texts. All 32 teams. Owners, players, ex-players, coaches wives. ‘What’s your big news? What’s your big news?’ And I’m like, ‘What are you people talking about?'”

He went on to explain that he agreed that Allen’s news would come out on the show, and not via social media or another medium, so he didn’t do more to calm down the speculation.

Glazer was clearly not thrilled with how everything went down. He probably should’ve found a better way to calm down the speculation, without betraying Allen’s trust. Listening to him on Eisen, though, and things were definitely more understandable.

