Rams QB John Wolford Taken To Hospital After Injury

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to navigate a very sticky quarterback situation against the Seattle Seahawks in today’s Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs. Starter Jared Goff is back in, playing through a thumb injury, after a frightening play knocked out John Wolford.

Goff was injured against this same Seahawks team back in Week 16. Wolford stepped in for the final game of the season and played pretty well, leading the team to an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He got the start again today, a sign that Goff was definitely not 100-percent ready to go for the team. The Rams opted not to carry a third quarterback for the game. That quickly became an issue, as Wolford took a huge shot to the top of the head by Seahawks star Jamal Adams, who led with his shoulder on the play.

Goff is in the game now, and has the Rams up 20-10. Wolford, meanwhile, has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation of his neck injury. That is obviously scary news for the young quarterback.

Rams QB John Wolford has been taken away from the stadium in an ambulance, per the AP. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2021

Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a neck injury and left Lumen Field in an ambulance, per AP. Photo by Ted Warren. pic.twitter.com/EZbTReHxRq — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2021

John Wolford was 3-of-6 for 29 yards, and ran for two yards before leaving the game. Goff has labored through the first half, and is 4-for-10 for 98 yards so far.

The Los Angeles Rams running game has been huge, with Cam Akers carrying the load, with 97 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The defense has also come up big, with Darious Williams picking off Russell Wilson for a touchdown earlier in the game.

Akers, Cooper Kupp (4/78 so far), and that impressive Rams defense will need to keep it up to move past the Seahawks in Seattle tonight. We just hit halftime of today’s game on FOX.

[Lindsey Thiry]