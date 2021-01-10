John Wolford Returned From Hospital After Rams’ Big Win

John Wolford earned the start for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in their Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, a scary play knocked the 25-year-old quarterback out of the contest with an apparent neck injury.

Per Lindsey Thiry, an ambulance transported Wolford to the hospital during the game for further evaluation. Jared Goff entered for the Rams and led Los Angeles to a daring victory in the Wild Card match-up. Behind a conservative effort from Goff and unbelievable defensive performance, the Rams went on to win comfortably 30-20. The victory sent Russell Wilson and the Seahawks packing, as Los Angeles advanced to the Divisional Round.

But the good news for the Rams didn’t stop there. Thankfully, the team reported a positive update on Wolford following Saturday’s win.

According to The Athletic’s Molly Knight, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said that Wolford returned to the stadium after his trip to the hospital. He was able to celebrate with his teammates in the locker room after the game.

Sean McVay says John Wolford returned from the hospital and was celebrating with teammates in the locker room after the game. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 10, 2021

Of course, it’s still unclear to what extent Wolford is banged up. However, the fact that he could return to the stadium and get out of the hospital definitely bodes well for the young quarterback.

If Wolford is cleared to play next week, the question for McVay will be who to start under center. Goff looked comfortable in his role today, but still might feel the lingering effects of his thumb surgery during the regular season. The 26-year-old started most of the year for the Rams at quarterback, but certainly has his fair share of limitations.

Meanwhile, Wolford took most of the first team reps in practice last week. However, if he also continues to feel the effects of the neck injury, the Rams might question what he can do on the field next week.

Either way, for now, Los Angeles can celebrate a playoff win. The Rams will await the events of the weekend to see their opponent for next week’s postseason game.