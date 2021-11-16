Josina Anderson Shares What Odell Beckham Jr. Told Her Before Tonight

Tonight, Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Los Angeles Rams debut in an effort to try and beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham figures to be an instant-impact contributor for the Rams offense, especially following the loss of Robert Woods to injury.

Ahead of tonight’s NFC West battle, Beckham shared his pre-game message with NFL insider Josina Anderson. He has one goal: to help the Rams inch closer to catching the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West.

Beckham and the Rams will clash with the 49ers at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

“I’m excited, I’m not going to lie,” Beckham told Anderson. “It feels good here…I’m going to do whatever coach calls me to do…I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get closer to the Cardinals in the division.”

While Odell Beckham Jr. figures to be a big-time contributor for the Rams the rest of this season, it’s still unclear how much he’ll play this evening.

Beckham has practiced with the Rams only a few times so far. It’s safe to assume he’s not well versed with the playbook. The good news is picking up the playbook generally proves somewhat easy for receivers.

Beckham’s been in this game a long time now. Sean McVay should find plenty of ways to get him the ball against a beat-up 49ers secondary this evening.

The Rams clash with the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET this evening. You can catch the action on ESPN and ESPN2.