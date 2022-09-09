Key Rams Offensive Lineman Needs Surgery After Loss To Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

As if the Los Angeles Rams' performance against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night wasn't bad enough, the defending champs lost a few offensive players to injuries.

Earlier this Friday, it was announced that rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain. He could be sidelined with that injury for up to six weeks.

Several hours later, it was revealed that Rams center Brian Allen underwent a procedure on his knee. It'll force him to miss anywhere from two to four weeks.

Right guard Coleman Shelton will shift over to center during Allen's absence. Tremayne Anchrum Jr. will then be inserted into the starring lineup at right guard.

Allen, a former fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, played 100 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps on Thursday night.

Even with Allen in the lineup, the Rams struggled to keep Matthew Stafford clean in the pocket. Sean McVay's offensive line gave up a whopping seven sacks to the Bills last night.

Now that Allen is out for at least a few weeks, the Rams will need to get creative with the way they protect Stafford.