Key Rams Player Did Not Practice Again Today

We’re 72 hours away from Super Bowl LVI and the Los Angeles Rams appear to be at near full health for the game. But one notable player still isn’t practicing, which may have fans nervous.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, starting tight end Tyler Higbee did not practice today as he continues to deal with an MCL sprain. Higbee suffered that injury in the NFC Championship Game and has not practiced since.

In 15 games this past season, Higbee had 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He had big roles in the Rams’ three playoff wins, making nine receptions for 115 yards. Seven of those receptions went for first downs.

Over the past four years, Higbee has really come into his own as a solid tight end. He may not be on the level of George Kittle or Travis Kelce, but he does good work for the Rams.

Unless he practices tomorrow though, Higbee will almost certainly be ruled out for the Super Bowl.

RB Cam Akers, WR Van Jefferson and backup OL Joe Noteboom all increased their practice participation today but TE Tyler Higbee still has yet to practice since spraining his MCL in the NFC title game. So his status for the Super Bowl still isn’t looking good. pic.twitter.com/k64kpGa5bS — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 10, 2022

Other than Tyler Higbee, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be in pretty good shape heading into Sunday. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom was the only other played who was even limited in practice today with a chest injury.

The Rams could be heading into the Super Bowl with a pretty clean bill of health. Going up against this surging Cincinnati Bengals team, that’s pretty much a necessity.

Will the Rams have Tyler Higbee for Super Bowl LVI?