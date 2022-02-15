Kurt Warner Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Ridiculous Throw

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford joined Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl with the Rams.

Stafford finished the game with three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in the final minutes, but it was a throw he made earlier on that drive that stood out the most. On the play, Stafford rifled a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp for a big gain deep into Bengals territory.

Warner, who made plenty of impressive throws in his Hall of Fame career, couldn’t help but be impressed by Stafford’s clutch throw.

“I seldom find myself envious of another person’s success (bc I am beyond blessed), but man I’m often times envious (in a good way ppl) of another person’s skills,” Warner wrote on Twitter.. “This is a work of art, using body & eyes to manipulate defenders & then a dime in a critical moment… SO BEAUTIFUL!”

Warner is not the only quarterback to shout out Stafford for this particular throw. Patrick Mahomes, no stranger to no-look throws, recognized Stafford on social media as well.

With the win, Stafford added a Super Bowl ring to his list of accomplishments and kickstarted an intense debate about his Hall of Fame credentials. He still has a few more years to beef up his resume before worrying about that though.