One of the NFL’s greatest all-time receivers had a glowing compliment on Cooper Kupp following the Super Bowl.

Larry Fitzgerald spoke about Kupp’s playoff performance on Monday morning and said it was better than his dominant postseason in 2008.

“I got memories, he’s got hardware,” Fitzgerald said.

Larry Fitzgerald said Cooper Kupp’s playoff performance was better than Fitz’s in ‘08 season. “I got memories, he’s got hardware” — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) February 14, 2022

Kupp was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rams, especially when Odell Beckham Jr. got injured on Sunday night. He finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, one of which was the game-winning score.

Before this game, he also lit up both the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Buccaneers in the NFC Championship and Divisional games.

Against San Francisco, Kupp racked up 142 yards and two touchdowns off 11 receptions. Against Tampa Bay, he had 183 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.

Kupp finished the postseason with 478 yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Fitgerald did better during his run but as he said, Kupp got a ring and he didn’t. Fitzgerald racked up 546 yards and seven touchdowns off 32 receptions as his Cardinals fell to the Steelers, 27-23.

Kupp was named the Super Bowl’s MVP after the game and it’s not hard to see why.