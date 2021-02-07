The Spun

Lions Reportedly Had A Crazy First Request For The Rams

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite giving up two first round picks for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams had a cutoff point for what they were willing to offer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions initially requested that the Rams give them all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the deal. But per Schefter, the Rams immediately turned them down.

The outrageous demand didn’t keep the two sides from compromising though. The Rams ultimately agreed to trade the two first-round picks, a mid-round pick and QB Jared Goff for Stafford.

As for Aaron Donald, he went on to win his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Not uncontroversially though.

One can make the argument that no defensive player, no matter how elite, is worth more than solving the QB situation. But clearly the LA Rams don’t believe in that line of thinking.

Aaron Donald has firmly established himself as one of the best interior defensive linemen of all-time. The fact that he puts up some of the best pass rushing numbers in the league from his position – often while being double-teamed – have only cemented his status as one of the truly elite.

The Rams see Aaron Donald as a fundamental building block of their entire team. Even if keeping him costs them a potential franchise QB, they’re not letting him go.

