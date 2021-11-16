Look: Eli Manning Messed Up Aaron Donald’s Name In Hilarious Fashion

Sam Darnold and Aaron Donald might both be NFL players, but that’s about where the resemblance stops. The two play different positions, on different teams and have achieved very different levels of success in professional football.

Still, that didn’t prevent Eli Manning from unintentionally mixing the two up on Monday night.

During the most recent ManningCast of Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, the younger Manning brother accidentally slipped up when trying to talk about a tackle that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year made. He conflated Donald’s name with that of the Carolina Panthers quarterback and referred to him as “Aaron Darnold.”

Peyton Manning quickly pointed out his young brother’s gaffe and Eli willingly accepted the criticism. He then explained why he made the mistake with a fantastic joke about the Niners effort on the play where Donald made the tackle.

“[The 49ers] thought he was Darnold that’s why they didn’t block him. If they knew he was Donald they would’ve blocked him,” Eli said.

Eli after saying Aaron Donald's name incorrectly 😂 "They thought he was Darnold that's why they didn't block him. If they knew he was Donald they would've blocked him." pic.twitter.com/wEycOr5059 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2021

The “Aaron Darnold” sequence was just the latest hilarious moment on the ManningCast and highlighted the brother’s rapport with one another. Eli brought the bit home by laughing at his own mistake.

While the Manning brothers were busy on the broadcast, Donald was active on the field in the first half. He quickly tallied two tackles-for-loss to bring his total up to nine on the year. That goes along with the six sacks that the 30-year-old has racked up through the first nine weeks.

Donald might’ve been locked in, but the rest of the Rams defense struggled to start Monday’s game. Los Angeles gave up 21 points and nearly 200 yards of offense in the first 28 minutes of the game, quickly falling into a two-score hole.

The Rams will need to pull together quite the effort to get back into Monday’s game and stop themselves from falling to 7-3.

