Look: Fan Fight At Rams-Titans Game Is Going Viral

An ugly scene between fans unfolded at the Titans-Rams game on Sunday Night Football.

The Titans clashed with the Rams at SoFi Stadium in an intriguing AFC-NFC showdown on Sunday night. Tennessee stunned the NFL world with a statement 28-16 win over the previously 7-1 Rams.

Perhaps even more stunning was the brawl that occurred in the stands during the game.

A fight between several Rams fans and one Titans fan went viral on Twitter today. Two of the fans involved were sent flying down a few stairs after getting rocked in the jaw. One fan stepped on the back of the head of one of the fans lying on the ground.

It appears two of the fans were knocked unconscious. To make matters worse, one of the unconscious fans got stepped on by another fan.

Here’s what John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated had to say about the brawl:

While Sean McVay’s team struggled to score points, fans in the stands engaged in a rowdy fight that resulted in two individuals getting knocked out. Unfortunately, footage captured an individual stepping on the head of a fan who was knocked out. The viral video marks at least the second occasion in which footage was captured of fans brawling during a Rams game.

It’s unclear if any of the fans involved were punished for the incident. It’s also unclear what, if any, medical help was extended.

Be better, sports fans. Just enjoy a football game and leave fighting to the professionals.