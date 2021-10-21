Look: Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Message For The Giants

The Los Angeles Rams had little trouble beating the New York Giants this past week, easily beating them in a 38-11 blowout. But today, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a blunt message for the defeated Giants.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ramsey revealed that he learned in a FOX production meeting that the Giants’ goal for the game was to force Ramsey into open space to tackle. That plan called for Ramsey to “be a football player.”

“Last week in production meetings with Fox, somebody from the Giants apparently said that their plan for me was to “make me be a football player & get me in open space to tackle”… that’s what the broadcast said at least,” Ramsey said, adding some laughing emojis. “Y’all have a blessed day today tho. Love.”

Ramsey had six tackles in the game as his teammates picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones three times. By the fourth quarter, they were so far ahead that Ramsey was able to watch the rest of the game on the sidelines.

The Giants drew first blood in that game, scoring a field goal on their opening drive. But that would be the last time the Giants scored until very late in the game.

The Rams defense either shut down or turned over the Giants at every turn afterwards. They scored the next 38 points before allowing a garbage time touchdown.

Ramsey and the Rams are now 5-1 but narrowly trail the undefeated Cardinals for the NFC West lead. If the Rams make it to the playoffs, the Giants will not have even been a stumbling block for them.

Like him or hate him, Jalen Ramsey got the last laugh here.