Look: Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Message For Bears Fans

It is safe to say that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is especially looking forward to his team’s Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Rams and Bears met last season in Los Angeles, with the home team scoring a 24-10 victory. However, during the game, Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a highlight-worthy play against Ramsey, destroying the All-Pro cornerback on a double move.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Nick Foles overthrew Mooney on the play.

I’m so ready to see Jalen Ramsey get absolutely cooked once again by Darnell Mooney on SNF pic.twitter.com/amvYxdVYqL — Blake Lewis (@blakelewis26) May 11, 2021

Well, Bears fans have been letting Ramsey have it over that play recently, with one even going as far as to edit Wikipedia to say Mooney is Ramsey’s father. On his Instagram story, the brash defender made it plain that he’s sick of all the jokes.

“Can’t wait til Week 1 so all these lame ass Bears fans can stfu about they number 2 wr,” Ramsey wrote. “It’s funny kus [sic] they kno better too.”

Jalen Ramsey isn’t happy about the internet calling him #Bears WR Darnell Mooney’s “son” after the double-move he put on him last year (was an incomplete pass). 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yIxDfKuY2A — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 18, 2021

Mooney, who had 61 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last year, is projected to be the Bears’ No. 2 wideout behind Allen Robinson.

Something tells us when Week 1 rolls around, Ramsey will be asking his defensive coordinator for a few chances to line up across from the former fifth-round drat pick.