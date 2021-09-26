Look: Jalen Ramsey’s Pregame Car Arrival Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to host Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers later today. And you can bet that Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was dressed for the occasion.

The Rams released a video of Ramsey arriving at their facility for today’s game against Tampa Bay. He was sporting what looked to be a blue and gold mariachi outfit – and he was absolutely dressed to the 10s.

But it’s the car that has people’s jaws dropping ahead of the big Bucs game. His whip comes equipped with a Rams-themed livery that is blue and gold, just like his outfit.

It’s hard to determine the make and model of the car looking at it from the side. Though some are speculating that it may be a Porsche 911. Ramsey’s only known car is a Chevrolet pickup truck – and this one definitely isn’t that.

Look good = play great — 𝐣𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@LArams4L) September 26, 2021

@artbycs_ bruh really pulled up with the Mariachi fit 🤣😂🤣🔥🔥🔥 — C-Dubb (@C_Hernandez23) September 26, 2021

Clean Fit 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 Ramsey showing love for Hispanic Heritage month? https://t.co/DNHMd66UOX — L.a_Fredoh (@Fredoh84) September 26, 2021

The old adage goes “look the part, be the part” – and Jalen Ramsey definitely looks the part with his outfit and car right now. But he’ll need more than good looks to match up well against the relentless Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense today.

Through his first two games, Ramsey has two passes defended, 12 tackles and one interception.

Against a Buccaneers offense that currently ranks No. 1 in the league in points scored, he’ll need to be in top form for today’s game.

Even if the Rams lose though, at least Ramsey will have a nice drive home.