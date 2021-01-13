Look: Jared Goff Is Getting Ready For Green Bay Weather

Playing half of his games in sunny Southern California, Jared Goff has precious little experience playing football in a place as cold as Green Bay, Wisconsin in mid-January.

As a result, the Los Angeles Rams QB is taking some extra steps to prepare for the Packers in the Divisional Round this weekend. A video shared by ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry shows Goff warming up and throwing the ball with gloves on.

No doubt Goff plans to wear gloves to keep his hands warm when he goes under center at Lambeau Field. The current weather forecast indicates temperatures will be in the low-30s when they kick off.

Goff is coming off a finger injury that limited him to just 19 passing attempts against the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend. He finished the game 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a touchdown in an upset win over the Seahawks in Seattle.

Jared Goff warming up, wearing gloves presumably to prepare for the cold Green Bay weather. pic.twitter.com/IvOBehIRQP — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 13, 2021

If Jared Goff could get a win over the Seahawks in Seattle, then beating the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay is at least in the realm of possibility.

The strength of the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay has been offensive innovation. But this year they boast an elite defense and seem poised to have the services of all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

That said, if the defense bends or breaks, Goff will have to start throwing the ball for the Rams to have a hope of winning.

Can Jared Goff lead the Rams to a playoff win over the Packers?