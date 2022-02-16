Look: Kelly Stafford Has Strong Message For Fans After Super Bowl Win

On Sunday night, the moment star quarterback Matthew Stafford has waited 13 years for finally arrived.

He and the Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals by final score of 23-20. Stafford completed 26-of-40 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on the night.

Following his performance, fans were debating Stafford’s legacy in the NFL. Did the Super Bowl victory automatically put him in the Hall of Fame conversation?

Plenty of fans were having that conversation in the days following the game. His wife, Kelly, has heard enough. She just wants fans to enjoy this win and whatever comes next for his career.

Here’s what she said on her Instagram Story:

“Can yall just let him enjoy this?! It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all. And now…the debate on the HOF? We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game. If you don’t believe he is a HOFer…I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years!”

She makes a good point. Stafford might not be in the Hall of Fame just yet, but he’s only 33 years old and could easily enter the Hall of Fame conversation in the coming years.

Who knows, he might just win another Super Bowl too.