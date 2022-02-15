Look: Larry Fitzgerald Has Cool Message For Cooper Kupp

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had a great message for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp after he won the Super Bowl.

Kupp and Fitzgerald ran into each other at the game and the latter spoke pretty highly of him on Monday.

Ran into this legend. Congratulations on an unbelievable game and season 👏🏾 It’s a joy to watch you out there @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/ADjvx5LfzO — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 14, 2022

Fitzgerald also confirmed to the media that Kupp’s postseason was better than his dominant postseason from 2008.

“I got memories, he’s got hardware,” Fitzgerald said.

Larry Fitzgerald said Cooper Kupp’s playoff performance was better than Fitz’s in ‘08 season. “I got memories, he’s got hardware” — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) February 14, 2022

Kupp was a force for the Rams during their entire postseason run and saved his best for last on Sunday. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass with less than two minutes left to give the Rams their first championship in two decades.

For the game, he finished with 92 yards on eight receptions, plus that touchdown reception. Before this game, he lit up both the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Buccaneers in the NFC Championship and Divisional games.

Kupp racked up 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions against the 49ers while putting up 183 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against the Bucs.

He finished the postseason with 478 yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions, plus won Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp is going to be a star for many more years to come.