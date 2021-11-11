Look: LeBron James Reacts To Odell Beckham News

If Odell Beckham Jr. needs any advice on how to transition from playing in Cleveland to playing in Los Angeles, all he has to do is ask his buddy LeBron James.

James left Cleveland for the Lakers in 2018, and this afternoon, Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams after being released by the Browns earlier this week. You might recall LeBron tweeting “Free OBJ” when it became apparent that the three-time Pro Bowler wanted out.

Not surprisingly, within minutes (seconds?) of the news getting out, LeBron had already welcomed Beckham to the City of Angels on Twitter.

“It’s GO TIME!!” he wrote.

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Now that Beckham has followed in James’ footsteps and moved from “The Land” to LA, there’s only one more thing he must do: win a championship. It took LeBron until his second season with the Lakers to accomplish that goal.

OBJ may not have that luxury. His contract is only for the rest of this season, so unless the Rams get it done in 2021, this might be his only chance to chase a title out West.