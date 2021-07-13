Look: Los Angeles Rams Unveil ‘Modern Throwback’ Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams announced a new set of uniforms on Tuesday morning…well, sort of anyway.

The team unveiled its “modern throwback” jerseys today, which combine the Rams’ current uniforms with the iconic ones the team wore during the 1970s, 80s and 90s. The look will feature a white jersey top with gold pants containing blue and white piping down the side.

“The Modern Throwback will pay tribute to older design elements including ram horns on the capped sleeves, with newer features that weave in a modern look and feel,” the Rams announced.

According to the team, the new threads will be worn for three primetime games–the Week 1 Sunday night opener against the Chicago Bears and then back-to-back in Weeks 9 and 10 against the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

Throwin’ it back with a modern twist. pic.twitter.com/pa4sJGLM8R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

To be honest, we weren’t huge fans of the Rams’ updated jerseys last year, but this hybrid look is pretty sweet.

We’re anticipating it will look even better on the field and under the lights this fall.