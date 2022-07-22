Look: Los Angeles Rams Unveil Super Bowl Ring

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI rings.

According to multiple reports, the Rams unveiled their rings in a private ceremony the night before their coaching staff reports to training camp.

The top of the ring features the Rams' logo, which is made up of blue and yellow sapphires. Additionally, it features the Lombardi Trophy and two palm trees.

Underneath the top of the ring is a view of SoFi Stadium. That part is surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball.

Here's a full view of the Rams' Super Bowl rings:

Each ring carries approximately 20 carats of white diamonds.

Rams vice president of football and business affairs Tony Pastoors released a statement on the team's beautiful rings.

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," Pastoors said, via ESPN. "We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it."