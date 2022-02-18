Look: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Still Practicing No-Look Passes

There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing a lot more no-look passes between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp moving forward.

It hasn’t even been a week since they helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl and they’re already practicing n0-look practices.

Andrew Whitworth caught them practicing in their Vegas hotel.

Stafford and Kupp had a beautiful no-look pass in the Super Bowl that’s inspiring this.

During the game-winning drive, Stafford was looking to his right when he fired a pass to Kupp over the middle. He caught it and it kept the Rams drive alive before Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass.

Kupp and Stafford had outstanding games as Stafford finished with 283 yards through the air with three touchdowns. Kupp finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

The two had great chemistry all season and it paid off when it mattered most.

Now, they’ll look to run it back next season as the Rams will try and be the first team to repeat since the New England Patriots (2004-05).