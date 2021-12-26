Look: Matthew Stafford Just Threw An Awful Interception

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to want this last throw back.

Stafford was under pressure late in the second quarter against the Vikings and instead of throwing the ball away, he threw it right to Anthony Barr.

The Vikings were then set up from right around the 10-yard line as they were down 10-0 at the time of this play.

Minnesota then wasted this excellent field position and only got a field goal to cut the lead to seven. The Rams then got the lead back to 10 before the half (13-3).

This is a game that the Rams need to have if they want to win the NFC West. Winning the division seemed like an afterthought a few short weeks ago but due to the Cardinals’ three-game losing streak, the door has opened back up.

L.A. also just took down Arizona on Dec. 13 and will get a full game lead if it can win this contest.

That said, the Rams will need Stafford to not make mistakes like that if they want to win overall, not just today.

The game is currently being broadcast by FOX.