Look: Matthew Stafford’s Comment About His Wife Is Going Viral

Matthew Stafford warms up on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Peyton and Eli Manning continued their “ManningCast” during ESPN’s Monday Night Football games.

This time they watched as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys faced off against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. During the first quarter, the Manning’s had Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on as a guest.

Stafford’s appearance on the show produced one of the best moments. Peyton asked Stafford if he had a football field in his backyard like Dak Prescott.

Peyton Manning: “I was talking to Dak on Friday and he said he has a 50-yard football field in his backyard. That’s where he threw with his receivers all offseason. Do you have that out in L.A. or did you have that in Detroit?”

Stafford: “I did not. I’m not sure that would go over so well with the wife.”

Kelly might not like getting the shout out on national television tonight.

As for the actual game tonight, the Cowboys appear to be dominating in every phase. However, Dallas only has a 14-7 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half.

