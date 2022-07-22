Look: Matthew Stafford's First Instagram Post Is Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a second half pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford has finally joined Instagram, and judging by his first post, he knows what type of content is worth sharing on the internet.

On Friday afternoon, Stafford posted a picture of himself flaunting his Super Bowl ring.

Stafford's post included this caption: "She’s a real beauty."

The Los Angeles Rams officially unveiled their championship rings from Super Bowl LVI on Thursday.

During the Super Bowl, Stafford completed 26-of-40 pass attempts for 283 yards. He had three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford will be under pressure to lead the Rams on another Super Bowl run this upcoming season. With that said, he recently revealed that he feels much more comfortable in Sean McVay's offense.

“At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year.”

The Rams will begin their title defense on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.