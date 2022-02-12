Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Is Ready For The Super Bowl

In just over 24 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Neither team had an easy road to the Super Bowl. The Bengals were forced to go to Kansas City and square off against the defending AFC champion Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Rams were forced to go on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford put together a masterful performance in that game, leading the team to the NFC title game. He and the Rams used a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game to book their tickets to the Super Bowl.

The game will be played at the Rams’ home, SoFi Stadium, so it won’t be a long drive for the Rams and their families. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is already ready for the big game.

In a post on Instagram, she showcased her team spirit. It’s clear she’s ready to watch Matthew and the Rams on Sunday.

Check it out.

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.