Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Reacts To First Playoff Win

It took 13 seasons and a lot of rough years, but Matthew Stafford finally got his first playoff win with the Los Angeles Rams. And his wife Kelly couldn’t be happier for him.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kelly Stafford posted a photo of herself praying right before the game. She declared that her prayers were answered during the game when she found out that Cardinals defender Budda Baker wasn’t seriously injuries. She added that he intends to pray before the Rams’ next playoff game too.

“Yes I prayed for a win, but most importantly, the health of everyone on that field,” Stafford wrote. “After the news Budda (Baker) was ok… I realized God answered my prayers. Here’s to hoping he can answer them next week. #playoffgamephotoroundup #riuta”

Matthew Stafford completed 76.5-percent of his passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. He now heads into the Divisional Round for the first time in his career.

But Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford and the Rams will need more than prayer to win next week’s game. They play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shot at the NFC Championship Game on the line.

And the Buccaneers are a much more talented and well-rounded team than the Cardinals team the Rams just beat.

Will Matthew Stafford get his second playoff win this weekend?