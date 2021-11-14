Look: New Video From Odell Beckham Is Going Viral

Odell Beckham Jr. is just over 24 hours away from returning to the football field as a newly-minted member of the Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, Beckham released a video to mark the occasion.

The video starts with Beckham struggling to get out of bed for a flight despite being told he has to leave. When he’s told that he’s going to LAX in Los Angeles though, everything changes. He dances in his living room before hopping on a plane as Biggie Smalls’ “Going Back To Cali” plays in the background.

A montage of Odell Beckham meeting with the Rams and his teammates plays. The video ends with the words “OBJ in LA” appearing on screen.

Fans definitely enjoyed the creative video. In just over half an hour it has over 10,000 likes and 2,500 retweets.

Goin goin, back back…. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NVQC7yoPR2 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 14, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. has shown a fondness for California. He loves spending time there and specifically chose the Los Angeles Rams over several other top contending teams.

But it remains to be seen whether Beckham is the same playmaker who rose to national stardom with the New York Giants, or the oft-injured receiver who struggled with the Cleveland Browns.

We may not find out that answer decisively tomorrow, but we will get to see one of the league’s most exciting players back on the field one way or another.