Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Awkward Interview

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald made headlines last Thursday when he swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a joint practice.

In an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Donald was asked about the helmet incident. He wasn't in the mood to really talk about it.

"It was just a practice. Obviously, people got phones out and things like that," Donald said. "I don't really want to talk about negative stuff that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

When asked if there was any internal punishment, Donald replied, "We talked."

After Gelb asked another question, he was cut off by a P.R. person running the interview. He tried to ask one more question on this topic, but Donald chose to talk about a product he was sponsoring instead.

NFL fans aren't thrilled with the way Donald handled this interview.

If Donald wasn't ready to talk about this incident, scheduling a media tour probably wasn't the right move.

Donald didn't really face any discipline for swinging a helmet at his opponents during last Thursday's practice.

We'll see Donald in action next Thursday when the Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in their season opener.