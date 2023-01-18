Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Staff Decisions

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When it was announced that Sean McVay was returning to the Rams for the 2023 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the former Super Bowl champion would sort through potential staff changes.

Well, it appears McVay is making significant changes to his staff for the 2023 season.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive assistant Lance Schulters will not return.

While changes to the staff were expected, NFL fans are a bit surprised by how many coaches are leaving the building for good.

"Whew… Sean McVay is cleaning house," one person said in response to the news.

"Quite the house cleaning," a fan tweeted.

"Not surprised by any of these changes," another fan wrote. "Can’t wait to see who we hire to replace everyone but it seems like McVay just wanted some fresher voices around him. Last year’s staff did see very underwhelming as a whole."

The Rams already have an opening at offensive coordinator. Liam Coen left the team so he can rejoin Kentucky's staff.

It's also possible the Rams need a new defensive coordinator. Raheem Morris is a candidate for the Broncos and Colts' job openings.