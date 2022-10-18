Look: NFL World Reacts To The Stan Kroenke News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke looks on ahead of the NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is going to have to fork over a lot of money to pay off the rest of his settlement with the city of St. Louis.

According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners are expected to approve a resolution today that will make Kroenke reimburse the league for the remaining $571 million owed to St. Louis for the Rams relocation to Los Angeles.

"The NFL has already paid the $790 million settlement to St. Louis, but how the payment was divided up between Kroenke and the league has been a contentious issue for months," Wickersham wrote. "NFL teams already have contributed a total of $219 million toward the settlement reached with the city last year."

Even if Kroenke is on the hook for the final $571 million, the fact he got some help isn't sitting right with many people.

"Stan Kroenke couldn't weasel off the hook entirely, but got some reluctant help from his NFL enablers in the end," said Ben Fredrickson of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Billionaires break the law, hope to not get caught and then pay a pittance for their crimes if they get chased by someone (like a municipal government) with deep pockets and sharp lawyers," chimed in longtime Baltimore sports media personality Nestor Aparicio.

"Lord Toupee got $200M+ free dollars from other owners because reasons. Very annoying," added Twitter user @GRobot05.

Other fans are hoping the NFL does right by the city of St. Louis and rewards them with a new team at some point.

"Good. Now give them back a team," said one Twitter user.

"Okay cool. Now let’s add a four team expansion to the NFL with St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Toronto and Salt Lake City. Please and Thank you," added former sports PR employee Harrison Grandey.

The Rams originally moved from LA to St. Louis in 1995, where they remained through the 2015 season before making their return back west.